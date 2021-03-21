American International Group Inc. Has $20.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Hershey worth $20,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional increased its position in The Hershey by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.43.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,899 shares of company stock worth $2,855,825. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $154.70 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

