American International Group Inc. Increases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $18,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,019,000 after buying an additional 154,228 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,547,000 after purchasing an additional 148,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,494 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 281.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,574,000 after purchasing an additional 126,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $484.88 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $511.68 and a 200-day moving average of $458.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.47, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.