American International Group Inc. Sells 1,115 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $22,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI opened at $151.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.51 and a 12 month high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,779 shares of company stock worth $2,842,962. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.