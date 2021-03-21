American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen cut their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $270.09.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $221.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.24 and its 200-day moving average is $230.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.