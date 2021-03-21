Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to announce $259.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.80 million to $269.10 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $202.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $992.00 million to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $965.18 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

NASDAQ ABCB traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $55.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,622. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $57.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 49.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

