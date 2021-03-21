Amit Sinha Sells 7,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $1,265,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,533 shares in the company, valued at $44,927,310.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03.

On Thursday, March 11th, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $748,000.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $748,000.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,560.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $1,487,710.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $181.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.00. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.