Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMPH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AMPH opened at $18.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $857.11 million, a PE ratio of 129.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $121,261.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $699,068.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,411,988.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,055 shares of company stock worth $3,113,550. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Comerica Bank grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 648.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

