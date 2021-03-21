Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters Sells 4,244 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $80,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William J. Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $121,261.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.07 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.