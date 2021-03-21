Analysts Anticipate ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). ESSA Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms recently commented on EPIX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after buying an additional 470,200 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,466,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 119,895 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EPIX opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.42 million, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $32.69.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

