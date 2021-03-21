Analysts Anticipate ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). ESSA Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms recently commented on EPIX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after buying an additional 470,200 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,466,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 119,895 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EPIX opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.42 million, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $32.69.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.