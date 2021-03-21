Analysts Anticipate Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.85 Million

Brokerages expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to post $299.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.59 million. Franklin Electric posted sales of $266.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of FELE traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.91. 750,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

