Analysts Anticipate The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will announce sales of $29.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.90 million and the highest is $30.20 million. The First of Long Island posted sales of $28.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year sales of $113.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $116.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $115.71 million, with estimates ranging from $114.73 million to $117.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

FLIC traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 508,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,699. The stock has a market cap of $494.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The First of Long Island has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $21.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The First of Long Island by 357.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 58.2% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

