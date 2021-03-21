Analysts Expect Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Castlight Health posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of CSLT stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Castlight Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $285.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $112,672.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,137.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $29,444.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 314,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,421 shares of company stock valued at $322,516 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 16.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 56,956 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,337,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 263,578 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Castlight Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,379,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Castlight Health by 235.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 59,235 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

