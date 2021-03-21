Analysts Expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to report sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $79.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.74. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

