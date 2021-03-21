Analysts Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.07). Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 169.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,133,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347,752. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

