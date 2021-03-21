Analysts Expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.40 Million

Analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to announce $21.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.20 million to $21.53 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $18.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $105.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.60 million to $106.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $144.50 million, with estimates ranging from $143.40 million to $146.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.12. 506,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.52. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.08.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $600,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,402,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $445,854.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,439.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,416 shares of company stock worth $4,851,602 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $1,549,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

