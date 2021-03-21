Analysts Expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to Post -$0.70 EPS

Analysts expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.58) and the highest is $0.19. Vistra posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vistra.

Several research firms have weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Vistra from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,213.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $584,360. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,192,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Vistra by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after buying an additional 334,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vistra by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 33,627 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $1,093,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VST opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vistra has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

