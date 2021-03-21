Analysts Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.49 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post $4.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.58 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $18.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.01 billion to $18.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

NYSE WRK opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. WestRock has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,610,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 209,568 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

