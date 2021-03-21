Analysts Offer Predictions for Excellon Resources Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) – Cormark decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Excellon Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Excellon Resources stock opened at C$4.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.67. Excellon Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.82 million and a P/E ratio of -7.57.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

