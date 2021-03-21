Analysts Set Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Target Price at $30.50

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATSG. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $212,254.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,412.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 512,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,997,232.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,754. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 417.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.21. 1,118,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $399.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

