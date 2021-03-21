Analysts Set Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT at $41.33

Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

COLD stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,003,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,966. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

