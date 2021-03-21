Analysts Set Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Target Price at $28.00

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BCEI opened at $32.39 on Thursday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter worth $197,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

