Analysts Set Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) PT at GBX 2,482

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,482 ($32.43).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCC shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Computacenter in a report on Monday, January 25th.

LON CCC traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,170 ($28.35). 243,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,233.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,308.15. The company has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49. Computacenter has a 12 month low of GBX 976.89 ($12.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,594 ($33.89).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 38.40 ($0.50) dividend. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

In other Computacenter news, insider Ros Rivaz purchased 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64).

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

