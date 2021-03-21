Analysts Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT at $172.19

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,438 shares of company stock worth $39,087,638 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH traded up $6.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.95. 5,954,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,779. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 121.06, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.29. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.