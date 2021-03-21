Analysts Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target at $65.80

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,737,000 after purchasing an additional 830,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after acquiring an additional 60,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $104,373,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.81. 1,524,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,426. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $74.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

