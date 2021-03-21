Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Target Price at C$13.19

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTL shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of TSE MTL traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.46. The company had a trading volume of 483,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.25. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$3.85 and a one year high of C$12.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

