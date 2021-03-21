Analysts Set Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target at $27.78

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Seeyond boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 32.7% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 308.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

