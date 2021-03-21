Analysts Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Target Price at $76.75

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.25.

PAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,024. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PAR Technology by 421.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at $254,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.