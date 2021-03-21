Analysts Set Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Price Target at $31.06

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $40.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

SJR opened at $27.09 on Thursday. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.94%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

