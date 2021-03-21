Analysts Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) PT at $70.00

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SR traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.74. The stock had a trading volume of 726,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,651. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $32,089,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Spire by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after acquiring an additional 345,802 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Spire by 516.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 335,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,653,000 after acquiring an additional 169,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $8,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.