Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Target Price at $82.17

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.17.

TFII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get TFI International alerts:

NYSE TFII opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. TFI International has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $81.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.96.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.