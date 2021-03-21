Analysts Set Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target at $68.36

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Xcel Energy by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 479,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,970,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.99. 9,200,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

