Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,643 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 53,137 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $511.37 million, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACBI. G.Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

