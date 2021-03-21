Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

