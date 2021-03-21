Ancora Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $52.33 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19.

