Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,898 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 1.73% of Orion Group worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORN. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Orion Group by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 25,374 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORN shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

ORN stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $176.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $170.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

