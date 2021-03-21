Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 665 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,888,000 after acquiring an additional 741,879 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $79,383,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,278,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 578.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 513,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,470,000 after acquiring an additional 437,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock worth $587,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $183.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.89 and a 1-year high of $190.50. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.