ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $15.12 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.12.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANGI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 664,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 301,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,520.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,081 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,696.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

