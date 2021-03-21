Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend by 24.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Annaly Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 83.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.