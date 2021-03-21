Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives $8.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.06.

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Argus started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 812,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 56,419 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,010,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NLY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 24,368,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,263,242. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

