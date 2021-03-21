Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives $6.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $203.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.85%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 52,115 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,204,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,504 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 2,109.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 472,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 451,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

