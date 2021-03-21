Anyswap (ANY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $664,945.00

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. Anyswap has a market cap of $59.74 million and approximately $664,945.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $3.21 or 0.00005543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.69 or 0.00459508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00063830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.81 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.34 or 0.00702756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00073231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,637,970 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars.

