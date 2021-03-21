Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 660.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,643 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period.

AIV opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

In other news, Director Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $222,601.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,362 shares in the company, valued at $222,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 202,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIV. Scotiabank raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

