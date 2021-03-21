Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.5% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Apple stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

