Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Aqua Metals posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aqua Metals.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AQMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AQMS stock remained flat at $$4.38 during trading on Tuesday. 1,647,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,852. The company has a market capitalization of $294.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.93. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 343.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,522,522 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 303,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 42,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

