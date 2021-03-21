Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARAV. BTIG Research began coverage on Aravive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 3.20. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27. Equities analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aravive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aravive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

