Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Head to Head Analysis

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of AudioEye shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of AudioEye shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asana and AudioEye’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AudioEye $10.77 million 32.63 -$7.78 million ($0.97) -33.85

Asana has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AudioEye.

Profitability

This table compares Asana and AudioEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana N/A N/A N/A AudioEye -30.03% -233.53% -48.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Asana and AudioEye, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 1 4 7 0 2.50 AudioEye 0 0 3 0 3.00

Asana presently has a consensus price target of $34.09, suggesting a potential upside of 15.56%. AudioEye has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.70%. Given Asana’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Asana is more favorable than AudioEye.

Summary

Asana beats AudioEye on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asana

Asana, Inc. operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc. provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices. It provides AudioEye Ally Platform, which consists of Digital Accessibility Platform and Ally Managed Service that are offered as an Internet cloud software as a service to Website owners, publishers, developers, and operators. The company's Digital Accessibility Platform, a self-service solution for clients who want to own the accessibility process from beginning to end and puts the power of accessibility issue tracking, auditing, and remediation in the hands of developers to enhance the usability and accessibility of their Web infrastructure. Its Ally Managed Service allows AudioEye accessibility engineers and AT usability testers to do heavy lifting. The company also markets and sells managed services comprising product support, accessibility training from accessibility engineers and subject matter experts, manual assistive technology usability testing, video transcription and captioning, PDF accessibility solutions, audio description authoring, accessibility help desk, and others. It serves directly, as well as through strategic business and development referral partners to corporate enterprises; educational institutions; federal, state, and local governments and agencies; and not-for-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

