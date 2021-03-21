ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASAZY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $14.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.79.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

