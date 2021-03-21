Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report $2.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Assembly Biosciences reported sales of $4.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $8.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $16.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.23 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $16.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASMB shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

ASMB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. 1,821,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,878. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

