Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.94

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and traded as low as $21.87. Atento shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 6,901 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $332.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. Research analysts forecast that Atento S.A. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Atento as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atento Company Profile (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

