Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,338 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.49% of Atkore worth $28,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Atkore by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 525,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,456,000 after purchasing an additional 239,713 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,833,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 193,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 132,306 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 384,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 97,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $75.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.